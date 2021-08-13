Watch Megan Thee Stallion spit bars in ‘Outta Town Freestyle’ music video

Megan Thee Stallion has dropped a new standalone track titled ‘Outta Town Freestyle’, set to a beat by her producer Lil Ju.

Megan had already used the beat earlier in the week for a short verse shared on social media, before revisiting it for ‘Outta Town Freestyle’.

“Was re inspired by this beat so here’s another freestyle to it,” she wrote today (August 13), sharing the new track’s music video.

Advertisement

The simple clip sees the rapper spitting bars while recording the song, interspersed with footage of her dancing. Taking aim at her critics, she raps “any n**** publicly hating is making less than me“.

Watch it below:

It’s the third new track from the Houston rapper this year, having dropped ‘Southside Forever Freestyle’ back in February to celebrate her 26th birthday.

She followed up with ‘Thot Shit’ in June, the film clip for which saw her revisit her Tina Snow alter ego and terrorise a US senator.

Megan performed the song weeks later at the BET Awards, where she was up for seven accolades, including Album of the Year for her 2020 LP ‘Good News’. She took home awards for Best Female Hip-Hop Artist, Video of the Year for ‘WAP’ with Cardi B and Viewer’s Choice Award for the ‘Savage (Remix)’ featuring Beyoncé.

Advertisement

Earlier this month, Megan and Cardi’s collaboration ‘WAP’ turned one, with the pair exchanging tweets alluding to another potential joint venture.

“Wow I can’t believe wappity WAP turned one today. It don’t even feel like it. What a record! @theestallion we should do it again sometime,” wrote Cardi.

“Happy WAPIVERSARY,” Megan replied. “Thank you for having me. I think the people deserve another collab.”