Megan Thee Stallion has shared an animated video for ‘Savage’ – scroll down the page to watch it now.

The clip, which was directed by Jude MC, sees a video game style version of the rapper break into a guarded building where a force of evil robotic dancers are being created.

As she makes her way through the facility, Megan shoots down the bad guys that try and stop her in her tracks. See the video’s retro video game aesthetic below.

Advertisement

Beyoncé recently joined the rapper on a remix of ‘Savage’ and the pair could make Grammys history with the new version of the track next year. If they are nominated for the Best Rap Performance, they will become the first all-female act to be given a nod in the category in 23 years.

Megan recently shared her reaction to teaming up with the superstar, saying she thought her team were “lying” when they told her who wanted to work with her. “Beyoncé don’t want to get on nothing with me,” she said. “Come on, it’s me! I know I’m Megan Thee Stallion, but dang!”

She continued: “You grow up and you friggin’ watch Destiny’s Child, and you go to the rodeo to see them perform. You don’t grow up and think you’re gonna meet Be-yon-cé!”

Advertisement

The pair became part of another historical moment last week when their collaboration landed at Number Two in the Billboard charts. With Doja Cat and Nicki Minaj’s remix of ‘Say So’ at Number One, it marked the first time that rap tracks by female artists have secured the top two spots.