Watch Megan Thee Stallion twerk with ‘She-Hulk’ star Tatiana Maslany

Megan Thee Stallion has made a cameo appearance in Marvel series She-Hulk: Attorney At Law.

The rapper appeared in the third episode of the Disney+ show, which dropped this week, as a shapeshifting elf that takes the form of Megan Thee Stallion to defraud an associate of She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) before appearing in a post-credits scene where the pair twerk to ‘Body’.

“You are way more fun than my last lawyer,” the rapper says before She-Hulk responds: “I will kill for you, Megan Thee Stallion.” You can watch the clip below.

Advertisement

Her role in the show was teased earlier this week by Josh Segarra, who played attorney Augustus “Pug” Pugliese in the episode.

According to She-Hulk showrunner Jessica Gao, Megan joined the show thanks to co-star Jameela Jamil.

“It was just such a dream come true for so many of us, but especially for Tatiana, because she is such a huge Megan fan,” Gao told Shadow And Act. “When we wrote the episode, we knew that we needed to have a very famous, successful, and beautiful female celebrity.

“But we weren’t sure [if they should be] should it be an actor or a musician, like they could all work, [but] it would just be kind of a different vibe for the story. We went through a lot of possibilities, but Jamila was the one who actually brought up Megan. When she brought it up, I mean, we just all collectively lost our minds.”

The rapper has recently taken on a number of acting roles. Previously, she made an appearance in an episode of STARZ’s P-Valley, playing her alter ego, Tina Snow.

Advertisement

The rapper will also feature in A24’s upcoming musical comedy Fucking Identical Twins and she also called for a reboot the classic noughties film Bring It On.