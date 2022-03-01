Watch members of Mastodon, Anthrax and more cover Judas Priest’s ‘Screaming For Vengeance’

Members of metal bands Mastodon, Anthrax, Dethklok and Municipal Waste have joined forces for a cover of British heavy metal legends Judas Priest’s ‘Screaming For Vengeance’.

The cover, released via Two Minutes To Late Night on YouTube on Monday (February 28), sees Mastodon drummer Brann Dailor take on vocal duties as he puts on his best Rob Halford impression, complete with studded leather pieces and aviator sunglasses.

Gene Hoglan (ex-Testamanent, Dark Angel) takes on the drums, while Anthrax’s Jonathan Donais and Dethklok’s Nili Brosh play the guitars. Municipal Waste and Cannibal Corpse member Phil “LandPhill” Hall takes on bass, while Gwarsenio Hall provides support on guitar and vocals.

Watch the cover below.

The ‘Screaming For Vengeance’ cover is Two Minutes To Late Night’s 56th entry into its star-studded remote cover series, which began at the start of the pandemic. Past covers see bands like Baroness, Deafheaven, Code Orange, Converge and Slipknot’s Jay Weinberg tackle songs like Rage Against The Machine’s ‘Killing In The Name’ and Ozzy Osbourne’s ‘Over The Mountain’.

Last week, Two Minutes To Late Night founder Gwarsenio Hall (real name Jordan Olds) shared a solo cover of ‘Hit The City’ in tribute to late grunge icon Mark Lanegan, who died on February 23 at the age of 57.

Mastodon most recently released their eighth studio LP, ‘Hushed And Grim’ in late October. The expansive 15-track release saw the metal titans channel “the different stages of grief”, through which they were able to deal with loss and see the brighter side of things.

In an interview with NME, Brann Dailor said: “We live in this culture that is so against people feeling sad, but it’s natural if you lost something that was important to you. This record could be a companion piece that rides in tandem with you along that and helps you out in some way, because it does help to sit in those feelings for a while.”