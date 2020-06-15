Watch members of Run-DMC, Anthrax and more perform for charity

Members of Run-DMC, Anthrax, Volbeat and Suicidal Tendencies have teamed up on a charity song to raise funds for non-profit organisation Music Unites.

Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante first had the idea to compile a medley of Run-DMC hits in March. The video of the medley, titled ‘CB’S RUNDMC JAM’, was posted to YouTube on June 15. It features Darryl ‘DMC’ McDaniels on vocals. Former Anthrax member Rob Caggiano (now lead guitarist of Volbeat) and Suicidal Tendencies bassist Ra Diaz also took part in the performance.

Each member performed via split-screen while practising social distancing from their respective homes. Watch the collaboration below:

In the YouTube description for the video, Benante said, “I always wanted to do a medley of RUN DMC songs so back in March I decided to put an arrangement together and asked these amazing people to be a part of it.”

Benante explained that he has “been a RUN-DMC fan from back when I first heard ‘It’s Like That/Sucker MCs’.”

Benante also revealed that Anthrax classic ‘I’m The Man’ was inspired by the music of Run-DMC and The Beastie Boys.

“That’s how much we loved them,” he said.

‘CB’S RUN-DMC JAM’ is available to purchase via Bandcamp now, with all proceeds going to Music Unites.