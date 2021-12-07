Watch members of Tool, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Foo Fighters, Queens Of The Stone Age and more team up for all-star jam

A host of musicians from some of rock’s biggest bands, including Foo Fighters, Queens Of The Stone Age and Red Hot Chili Peppers, joined forces for a live all-star jam in Malibu, California on Saturday (December 5).

At the Bring Back The Arts benefit for Malibu Elementary School, Foo Fighters’ Taylor Hawkins, Queens Of The Stone Age’s Josh Homme and Troy Van Leeuwen, Tool‘s Danny Carrey, Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith, Jane’s Addiction‘s Chris Chaney and producer Andrew Watt all appeared onstage together.

Rotating frontman duties and playing with two drummers, the group performed covers of classic rock hits like Rod Stewart‘s ‘Hot Legs’ (sung by Hawkins) and Warren Zevon‘s ‘Werewolves Of London’ (sung by Homme), as well as material by their respective bands.

All of the musicians also took the stage together for a joint cover of The Clash‘s ‘Should I Stay Or Should I Go’.

A number of the musicians featured have joined forces in the past, most recently Chaney and Hawkins who formed the supergroup NHC along with Chaney’s Jane’s Addiction bandmate Dave Navarro.

They played their first full gig last month, which featured Hawkins’ 14-year-old son Shane playing drums on a rendition of David Bowie’s ‘Ziggy Stardust’ for the finale. They shared two singles, ‘Feed The Cruel’ and ‘Better Move On’ in September.

Chaney and Hawkins also previously played together in Alanis Morissette’s live band in the ’90s, while Chaney is also a part of Hawkins’ solo band The Coattail Riders.

Meanwhile, Foo Fighters have shared the first clip from their upcoming comedy horror film, Studio 666 – you can watch it here.

In the 40 second clip, you can see the Foos playing music before heading into a creepy studio to record.

After that, you see a demonic-looking Dave Grohl and the band members flying around the studio alongside ghosts, ghouls and a host of zombie-like monsters.