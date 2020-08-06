Watch Metallica and the San Francisco Symphony Orchestra play ‘Moth Into Flame’

Metallica have shared another sneak preview of their upcoming concert film S&M2, performing ‘Moth Into Flame’ with the San Francisco Symphony Orchestra.

Watch it below.

Advertisement

The forthcoming live album/concert was recorded at two shows that took place in 2019 to mark the 20th anniversary of the metal band’s seminal live album ‘S&M’.

S&M2 was first screened in a one-night-only event in October that year.

The band have previously shared renditions of ‘Nothing Else Matters’ and ‘All Within My Hands’ from the film.

As with its predecessor, the 20-song feature contains symphonic versions of some of Metallica’s greatest hits, with at least one track lifted from each of their ten studio releases.

The film will be released in a variety of formats on August 28, including 4xLP vinyl, 2xCD, DVD and Blu-ray versions and a limited edition colour vinyl 4xLP + 2xCD + Blu-ray “Deluxe Box”.

Advertisement

Drummer Lars Ulrich defended the infamous snare drum sound on the band’s 2003 album ‘St Anger’ in an interview last month.

Fans and other drummers have long criticised the thin snapping sound of the drum heard throughout the album.

“I stand behind it 100% because, at that moment, that was the truth,” Ulrich said.

“Whether it’s Metallica always thinking ahead, or in my personal life, or in relationships, whatever I’m doing — I’m just always thinking ahead. Sometimes, arguably, I spent too much time in the future, but I rarely spend any time in the past. And so the only time this stuff really comes up is in interviews.”