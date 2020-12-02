Watch Metallica cover Alice In Chains’ classic single ‘Would?’

Metallica have shared a cover of Alice In Chains‘ classic track ‘Would?’ – check out the video below.

James Hetfield and co. performed the 1992 single during a virtual event that saw Alice In Chains receive the annual Museum Of Pop Culture (MoPOP) Founders Award.

Appearing in a split-screen format from their respective homes, Metallica delivered a stripped-back take on ‘Would?’, which appeared on AIC’s second full-length album ‘Dirt’ as well as the Singles soundtrack.

“Hey, Alice In Chains!” Hetfield said after the performance. “Congratulations on the MoPOP Founders Award. We’re glad to be a part of your journey in life, and [it’s] really cool to have gotten to know you guys, and to tour with you guys, and play music with you guys.

“You are much appreciated, and thank for you continuing on playing music and offering some inspiration for the new musicians of the world.”

Lars Ulrich added: “Boys, fellas, brothers. I’ll second everything that James just said: you guys are a true inspiration. Thank you for being brothers in arms, friends in arms. What are we coming up on? Thirty years here. Much love to all of you from San Fransisco.”

