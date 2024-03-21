Watch Metallica cover Elton John at 2024 Gershwin Prize

Metallica covered Elton John at the 2024 Gershwin Prize in Washington, D.C. last night (March 20) – check out the footage below.

John and his songwriting partner Bernie Taupin were honoured with the Library Of Congress Gershwin Prize For Popular Song at the ceremony, which was hosted by Billy Porter.

Ahead of the event, Metallica said they were “beyond excited and proud to have been invited to perform” at the “very special event” before describing John and Taupin as a “legendary songwriting team”.

The group opened the show with a rendition of ‘Funeral For A Friend/Love Lies Bleeding’ from John’s 1973 double album ‘Goodbye Yellow Brick Road’.

One of those things you thought you’d never see in Washington — Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson head-bopping along to @Metallica at the @librarycongress #GershwinPrize for Elton John and Bernie Taupin. See it April 8 on @PBS. pic.twitter.com/lCJB27SjFx — Ed O'Keefe (@edokeefe) March 21, 2024

Metallica doing “Funeral for a Friend/Love Lies Bleeding” got the crowd going, but the biggest surprise so far is Jacob Lusk singing “Bennie” like a gospel Sydney Greenstreet pic.twitter.com/IKwWzwMgFt — Pat Padua (@PatPadua) March 21, 2024

Elton John & Bernie Taupin: Officially the 2024 recipients of the Library of Congress #GershwinPrize for Popular Song. ❤️ The celebration was a magical night of beautiful performances by @jonimitchell, @garthbrooks, @brandicarlile, @AnnieLennox, @Metallica, @MarenMorris,… pic.twitter.com/0joybD9jGJ — Library of Congress (@librarycongress) March 21, 2024

Elton John and his songwriter Bernie Taupin collect the Gershwin Award at a concert where musicians including Annie Lennox, Metallica, Joni Mitchell and Garth Brooks performed Elton John songs directly in front of him. Elton John closed the night with a rendition of “Your Song” pic.twitter.com/MS1TKqF7Kn — Jonathan Wald (@jonathanwalditn) March 21, 2024

In addition, Annie Lennox covered ‘Border Song’ from John’s 1970 self-titled album and joined Joni Mitchell and Brandi Carlile for a joint performance of ‘I’m Still Standing’ (1983), per Stereogum.

Gabriels‘ Jacob Lusk took on ‘Bennie And The Jets’ (1973), with Charlie Puth covering ‘Something About The Way You Look Tonight’ from John’s 25th record ‘The Big Picture’ (1997).

John closed the night with a live rendition of his classic track ‘Your Song’ (1970), according to ITV News‘ Washington News Editor Jonathan Wald.

The invitation-only ceremony is scheduled to air on PBS in the US on Monday, April 8.

When announcing their participation, Metallica said: “Elton and Bernie have been collaborating for 56 years and counting, and together, they have penned some of our lifetime’s most memorable and influential songs.

“We are thrilled to celebrate this honour with them, and we look forward to an incredible evening of unique performances from their remarkable collection of songs.”

Back in 2021, John moved Metallica frontman James Hetfield to tears after calling the band’s track ‘Nothing Else Matters’ “one of the best songs ever written”.

It came after the legendary singer-songwriter featured on Miley Cyrus‘ cover of the single for ‘The Metallica Blacklist’ alongside Red Hot Chili Peppers‘ Chad Smith, WATT, Yo-Yo Ma and Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo.

In other news, it was recently reported that John had completed a new album with Brandi Carlile. The update came after he revealed last November that he had finished a record with Taupin.

Elton John said this month that he was working on two musicals and was “open to any great ideas” regarding a third.