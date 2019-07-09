Watch Metallica cover Rammstein’s ‘Engel’ during Berlin gig

A beautiful meeting of metal minds

Metallica played a massive stadium gig at the Olympiastadion in Berlin this week (6 July), and during the gig played a brief cover of fellow metal titans Rammstein.

The German rockers had played the very same stadium two days before, and Metallica’s Rob Trujillo and Kirk Hammett took the opportunity to pay tribute to the band, offering up a brief cover of the band’s track ‘Engel’.

The cover sees bassist Trujillo doing his best at the German lyrics of the song, which the crowd went on to give him a big helping hand with.

Both Metallica and Rammstein are currently on huge European stadium tours. The former just shared a wild’n’windy video for ‘Master Of Puppets’, recorded during torrential rain at their recent Manchester show.

The band’s drummer Lars Ulrich has also recently credited The Rolling Stones with preventing Metallica from splitting up.

“For us it’s all about inviting ­people in and making ourselves as ­accessible as possible to fans. That period [in 2004] certainly wasn’t easy for us and, since then, we have learned boundaries and where our breaking points are,” the drummer told The Sun.

“That was the last time we had a real break — we haven’t shut down the band in 14 years, but we disappeared then for about a year.

“And then the Rolling Stones called us up and said, ‘Come and play some shows with us in ­California,’ and we sort of agreed you’re not going to say no to the Stones, so that was it. It gave us the way to start it back up again.”