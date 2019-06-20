Watch Metallica cover The Stone Roses’ ‘I Wanna Be Adored’ at Manchester show

They're big fans of Manchester's musical past.

Metallica have paid a knowing nod to Manchester by performing The Stone Roses‘ ‘I Wanna Be Adored’ during their massive show at the Etihad Stadium.

The metal icons were in town on Tuesday evening, marking their first UK show of 2019 ahead of performing at London’s Twickenham Stadium tonight. But the gig took a personal twist as Kirk Hammett and bassist Rob Trujillo headed out to a second stage to perform the seminal 1989 hit.

The two guitarists battled the Manchester rain as they performed the track – with Trujillo’s gruff vocals emulating the talents of Ian Brown.

It isn’t the first time that the band have shown off their extensive knowledge of Manchester’s extensive musical heritage either. In 2017, they covered Oasis’ ‘Don’t Look Back In Anger’ during a stop-off at Manchester Arena.

In other Metallica news, drummer Lars Ulrich recently admitted that the Rolling Stones proved to be unlikely saviours after the tumultuous recording of 2004’s ‘St Anger’ almost resulted in the band’s split.