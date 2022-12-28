Watch Metallica perform an acoustic cover of Thin Lizzy’s ‘Borderline’

Metallica have released some pro-shot footage from their recent Helping Hands charity concert, delivering live videos of ‘Lux Æterna’ and their acoustic cover of Thin Lizzy’s ‘Borderline’.

The show itself went down at LA’s Microsoft Theater on December 16, with all funds raised from the night going to the band’s own charity, All Within My Hands, which “is dedicated to creating sustainable communities by supporting workforce education, the fight against hunger, and other critical local services.”

For those unable to make it in the flesh, the concert – which was also hosted by Jimmy Kimmel – was made available to stream on Paramount+ (as well as countless online videos shot from the crowd).

The show saw Metallica play two unique sets, starting with a five-song acoustic showcase. In addition to ‘Blackened’, ‘The Unforgiven’ and ‘Whiskey In A Jar’, this set included covers of ‘Borderline’ – which first appeared on Thin Lizzy’s 1976 album ‘Johnny The Fox’ – and UFO’s ‘It’s Killing Me’. It also featured San Francisco artist Avi Vinocur performing guitar, mandolin and backup vocals.

The band’s subsequent electric set spanned 14 songs, including a full-band rendition of the typically acoustic ‘All Within My Hands’ (again featuring Vinocur). During this set, Metallica welcomed St. Vincent out to guest on ‘Nothing Else Matters’, and delivered the live debut of their recent single ‘Lux Æterna’.

Footage of the latter moment arrived on Christmas Eve (December 24), while the ‘Borderline’ clip was posted earlier today (December 28). Have a look at both below:

Metallica dropped ‘Lux Æterna’ exactly a month ago today. It’s the lead single of their upcoming 11th album, ‘72 Seasons’, which is due out on April 14 via Blackened Records. It’s the metal icons’ first album in seven years, following 2016’s ‘Hardwired… To Self-Destruct’.

Announced alongside ‘72 Seasons’ was a mammoth 46-date stadium tour, on which Metallica will play two shows each in 23 cities. The sell is that both nights in each city will feature completely different setlists and unique opening acts, with Metallica also performing “in the round”.

In addition to the tour, Metallica will headline next year’s Download Festival, which will take place over four days in celebration of its 20th anniversary. They’ll perform on two of those days – Thursday June 8 and Saturday 10 – while Bring Me The Horizon and Slipknot will close out the other two.