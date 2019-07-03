Watch Metallica perform ‘Master Of Puppets’ as they battle torrential rain in Manchester

Intense.

Metallica have shared footage of their performance of ‘Master Of Puppets’ from their recent show at Machester’s Eithiad Stadium – check it out below.

Lars Ulrich and co. took to the stage at the huge venue last month (June 18), with the date forming part of their WorldWired 2019 European tour.

During the evening, the metal icons battled the typically-Manc weather conditions – playing in a relentless downpour that hit the outdoor venue.

Metallica have now shared official footage of their wet ‘n’ wild UK show, which follows their previous ‘St. Anger’ upload.

The intense ‘Master Of Puppets’ outing sees Ulrich bear the brunt of the rain as he beats water from his kit. Elsewhere, a sodden James Hetfield walks along a runway containing his drenched pedal board and mic.

Sharethrough (Mobile)

“I’m not even sure how all the guitars, mics, speakers etc [are] still working in this relentless downpour, but they pulled it off,” said one viewer. Another added: “Even a driving rain can’t stop the Mighty Metallica.”

Elsewhere in the show, the band paid homage to The Stone Roses by covering their single ‘I Wanna Be Adored’. Kirk Hammett and bassist Rob Trujillo headed out to a second stage to perform the seminal 1989 hit.

Ahead of the gig, Metallica made a substantial donation to a homeless charity in Manchester. The group gifted £40,000 to the Coffee4Craig organisation, which is based in the city’s Northern Quarter.

Reviewing their London stop-off at Twickenham Stadium last month, NME said: “It’s the newer songs that show the storied career of metal’s flagship band is far from over.”