Watch Metallica perform ‘The Black Album’ in full at stunning 2012 show

Metallica have shared footage of a powerful 2012 show which saw them playing ‘The Black Album’ in full.

Trawling through the archives for the latest edition of their #MetallicaMondays concert series, the new footage captures Metallica’s headlining set at the Nova Rock Festival on June 10th, 2012 in Nickelsdorf, Austria.

After opening with hits including ‘Master Of Puppets’, the band launch straight into an entire performance of 1991’s ‘Metallica’ (often referred to as ‘The Black Album’) in reverse order, beginning with ‘The Struggle Within’. You can watch the performance in full below.

The set marked a notable stop-off on the band’s European tour to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the seminal 1991 self-titled record.

Other notable videos shared from the band recently include a 1991 show at the Walker Arena in Muskegon, Michigan.

It comes after the group launched their “Month of Giving” charity campaign in a bid to help the relief effort in the battle against coronavirus.

The band’s All Within My Hands foundation are spearheading the initiative, which has been inspired by this week’s #GivingTuesdayNow campaign — which was organised as “a response to the unprecedented need caused by COVID-19”.

The “Month of Giving” will apply to the remainder of May, with both Metallica and All Within My Hands each week highlighting “a different organisation we are supporting through our grants for COVID-19 relief, and share with you what these organisations do, show you how you can chip in, and Metallica will donate proceeds from select merchandise to each organisation.”

Drummer Lars Ulrich also recently admitted there is a “good chance” of the band recording new material during lockdown.