Watch Metallica play first show of 2022 in Vegas

Metallica have played their first show of the year, kicking off 2022 with a performance at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

The show took place on Friday night (February 25), opened by support acts Ice Nine Kills and Greta Van Fleet. Metallica charged through a 16-song setlist, comprising classic cuts including ‘Ride The Lightning’, ‘Moth Into Flame’, ‘Nothing Else Matters’ and ‘Enter Sandman’, among others.

Fan-filmed footage of the performance captured some fiery moments, as the band set off fitting pyrotechnics for the songs ‘Fuel’ and ‘Moth Into Flame’. Other clips show the rock icons shredding their way through tracks to the delight of a heaving crowd. Check out a few snippets below.

Earlier this week, the outfit announced they’ll be performing two stadium shows over US summer, again supported by Greta Van Fleet and Ice Nine Kills. The first show will take place at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, on August 11, and the second at PNC Park, Pittsburgh, on August 14. Tickets for the shows go on sale March 4, and will be available to purchase here.

Last week, the icons also revealed that their annual ‘Metallica Night’ event with the San Francisco Giants baseball team will be returning, after being cancelled for the past two seasons due to COVID. This year’s event will take place on May 24 at Oracle Park – formerly AT&T Park – in San Francisco, as the Giants take on the New York Mets. Tickets are on sale here.

The band celebrated their 40th anniversary last year, hosting a four-day San Francisco takeover, which included two stadium shows, film screenings, a book signing and more.