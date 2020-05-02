Watch Metallica play new version of ‘Blackened’ from their homes

Metallica have shared a new video recorded from quarantine – watch them play a new version of ‘Blackened’ below.

“Here’s a little something we cooked up over the last few days,” the band wrote in the description for the new track, which originally appeared on 1988’s ‘…And Justice For All’ album. “Hope you’re all safe & sound. Have a great weekend.”

Watch the band perform the new version of ‘Blackened’ below.

The new performance comes after drummer Lars Ulrich told fans that there’s “a very good chance” of Metallica making an album during the coronavirus lockdown.

Talking during a webchat with Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff on Tuesday (April 28), Ulrich said that “the people that make the software and all the stuff that we use to record are sitting right now trying to figure out how Lars and James and Kirk and Rob can make a Metallica record from four different locations in four different states.

“That’s obviously something that we’re very excited about.”

Ulrich added: “Will there be a Metallica quarantine record? I can’t tell you because I can’t tell you how long the quarantine will last, but if you and I and the rest of the world are still sitting here six months or a year from now, I can say there’s a very good chance.”

Like many other bands, Metallica have started a new YouTube series in lockdown where they stream classic gigs from their career – earlier this week, they shared the latest edition of the ongoing Metallica Mondays series, a gig on the 1991 ‘Black Album’ tour in Michigan.

Last week, they shared a full stream of a 2015 gig in Munich, Germany which featured “one of the best setlists ever”.