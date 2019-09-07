Watch Metallica play ‘S&M’ anniversary show in San Francisco complete with orchestra

The performance also marked the grand opening of Chase Center, the new home of NBA team Golden State Warriors

Last night (September 6) Metallica played the first of two shows at San Francisco’s Chase Center to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their live album ‘S&M’.

Dubbed ‘S&M²’, the show – which was announced earlier in the year – saw Metallica reunite with the San Francisco Symphony Orchestra, who accompanied the band on the iconic live album and DVD, which was originally recorded at the Berkeley Community Theater in 1999.

The performance also served as part of the grand opening of the new Chase Center, a multi-purpose arena in San Francisco that is also the new home of NBA basketball team Golden State Warriors.

Split into two parts, the three-hour concert was conducted by Edwin Outwater with a special appearance by Michael Tilson Thomas. The four members of the band played to 16,000 people from a circular, revolving stage in the centre of the arena floor, surrounded by 75 members of the orchestra, as reported by the San Francisco Chronicle.

Performing songs like ‘Master of Puppets’, ‘The Unforgiven III’ and ‘No Leaf Clover’, you can watch clips from last night’s performance below:

‘S&M²’, September 6, 2019 setlist:

Set I

01. ‘The Ecstasy Of Gold’ (Ennio Morricone cover) (performed by the San Francisco Symphony)

02. ‘The Call Of Ktulu’

03. ‘For Whom The Bell Tolls’

04. ‘The Day That Never Comes’

05. ‘The Memory Remains’

06. ‘Confusion’

07. ‘Moth Into Flame’

08. ‘The Outlaw Torn’

09. ‘No Leaf Clover’

10. ‘Halo On Fire’

Set II

11. ‘Scythian Suite, Op.20, Second Movement’ (Sergei Sergeyevich Prokofiev cover) (performed by the San Francisco Symphony)

12. ‘Iron Foundry’ (Alexander Mosolov cover) (live debut)

13. ‘The Unforgiven III’ (performed by the San Francisco Symphony)

14. ‘All Within My Hands’ (acoustic)

15. ‘(Anesthesia) Pulling Teeth’ (bass part performed by San Francisco Symphony bassist)

16. ‘Wherever I May Roam’

17. ‘One’

18. ‘Master Of Puppets’

19. ‘Nothing Else Matters’

20. ‘Enter Sandman’ (with “The Frayed Ends Of Sanity” outro)

The second ‘S&M²’ show takes place tonight (September 7).

Meanwhile, Metallica have donated over $1.6 million (£1.3 million) to charity during their 2019 European Tour.

Having completed the summer leg of their WorldWired trek, the metal icons have revealed that they donated the huge sums of cash to charitable causes in each city on the tour. The donations came via their All Within My Hands foundation, which was set up in 2017.