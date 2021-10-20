Watch Metallica play ‘The God That Failed’ live at Aftershock Festival

Metallica have shared professionally-shot footage from their recent headline performance at Aftershock Festival – you can watch the band perform ‘The God That Failed’ live below.

The four-piece headlined the four-day Sacramento, California event earlier this month over two nights, with Cypress Hill and the Misfits also topping the bill.

Metallica have now shared a live video from one of their two sets at Aftershock, which features the band performing ‘The God That Failed’ from their 1991 ‘The Black Album’.

You can watch Metallica perform ‘The God That Failed’ below.

Metallica performed two completely different sets over their two nights headlining Aftershock, with organiser Chamie McCurry describing it as “a truly unique experience”.

“It’s a truly unique experience for Metallica fans to be able to see them two nights, never repeat a song. Two completely different sets,” McCurry told KCRA. “This is something that’s part of history.”

Metallica recently celebrated the 30th anniversary of ‘The Black Album’ by reissuing the record last month along with a special covers album, ‘The Metallica Blacklist’. The band also recently performed the album in full during their set at Louder Than Life festival in Louisville, Kentucky.

