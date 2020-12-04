Watch Metallica’s Kirk Hammett play Peter Green’s legendary Les Paul guitar at tribute concert

A newly released video has captured the moment that Metallica‘s Kirk Hammett played a 1959 Les Paul guitar which was previously played by Fleetwood Mac‘s Peter Green.

Hammett delivered a rendition of Fleetwood Mac’s ‘The Green Manalishi (With The Two Pronged Crown)’ at a tribute concert for Green which was held at The London Palladium in February – joined by an all-star cast including Mick Fleetwood.

Taking place only months before Green’s passing in July 2020, the concert also saw contributions from the likes of Noel Gallagher, David Gilmour, Steven Tyler and Christine McVie.

The clip of Hammett’s performance is the first taste of the concert, which will come to cinemas across the UK on 23rd / 28th March 2021, as well as being released in special boxset formats.

The show will be released as a 4LP Gatefold vinyl, as well as a 20 page mediabook featuring Blu-Ray and 2CD, and also a deluxe 44 page hardbound book pack featuring sleevenotes by Mick Fleetwood biographer Anthony Bozza, plus photos from the event and behind the scenes.

Paying tribute to Green after his death in July, Hammett wrote on social media: “No words can describe how I feel right now.Peter Green lives on through his music and his instrument. Our loss is total.”