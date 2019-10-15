Watch Metallica’s Lars Ulrich join Mumford & Sons on stage to perform ‘The Wolf’

Eeeeeeexiiiit li...on man?

This weekend saw Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich join Mumford & Sons on stage at Austin City Limits Festival to perform ‘The Wolf’ with them. Check it out below.

Mumford were closing the Sunday night of the festival when they invited the rock legend to drum with them on the single from 2015’s acclaimed ‘Wilder Mind‘.

“You’ve been fucking wicked ACL, thank you so much,” frontman Marcus Mumford told the crowd before the track. “We’d like to invite a friend of ours from a little band called Metallica – Mr Lars Ulrich on the drums!”

Mumford & Sons are currently on the closing victory lap of their world tour in support of 2018 album ‘Delta‘. The band’s Ben Lovett has also announced that he’s to launch another new venue in London.

The keyboardist, who opened the Omeara venue in London Bridge back in 2016, will open the Lafayette venue next February.

Part of the redevelopment of the Kings Cross area, the new venue will be programmed, as with Omeara, by Communion, and details on the first shows set for Lafayette will be revealed imminently.

Meanwhile, this week also saw Ulrich share a promising update on the progress of Metallica frontman James Hetfield’s time in rehab. The band have also announced five major US festival dates for 2020, while guitarist Kirk Hammett has also revealed that he has “a lot of kick ass material” for their next album.