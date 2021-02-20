Metallica’s livestreamed performance for BlizzCon was overlaid with cheesy music by Twitch in a bid to avoid copyright infringement.

The legendary metal group was booked to play amid this year’s virtual BlizzCon – an annual event held for fans of Blizzard Entertainment games (Diablo, Starcraft, World Of Warcraft, Hearthstone) – but suffered an unfortunate censoring that made it look like they were rocking out to music made for toddlers.

As AV Club writes, Metallica’s performance was shown in full on the official BlizzCon Twitch page and YouTube channel yesterday (February 19) but was censored on the front page of TwitchGaming’s broadcast.

As per AV Club and Uproxx, the incident appears to have been an oversight instead of a deliberate censoring to avoid a DCMA takedown.

Fans were quick to highlight the issue, with some joking they prefer the 8-bit cheesy music to Metallica’s own. “I’d rather listen to the low key music than Metallica to be fair”, wrote one person on Twitter. Another joked: “Just got rick rolled”.

In other news, Metallica are to feature in a new hard rock documentary Long Live Rock … Celebrate the Chaos, which saw its official trailer release earlier this month.

The film, which is set to come out on March 11, also features members of Rage Against The Machine, Guns N’ Roses and Slipknot.

Filmed at a number of rock festivals in the US over the years, the film features interviews with Metallica’s Lars Ulrich, Tom Morello of Rage Against The Machine, Slipknot’s Corey Taylor, Guns N’ Roses’ Duff McKagan and many more.