Watch Metallica’s rain-soaked 2019 Manchester show in full for first time

Metallica have broadcast the latest episode in their Metallica Mondays series, which sees them revisiting one of their most recent shows to date.

Trawling through the archives for the latest edition of the concert series, the new footage captures their headline set at Manchester’s Etihad Stadium on June 18 last year.

The huge show saw the band defying torrential downpours to play a storming set which included a cover of The Stone Roses’ ‘I Wanna Be Adored’ – a knowing nod to Manchester’s musical heritage.

You can watch the show in full below.

It comes after a previous episode captured a powerful 2012 show which saw them playing ‘The Black Album’ in full.

Headlining Austria’s Nova Rock festival, they opened with hits including ‘Master Of Puppets’ before launching straight into an entire performance of 1991’s ‘Metallica’ (often referred to as ‘The Black Album’) in reverse order, beginning with ‘The Struggle Within’.

Other notable videos shared from the band recently include a 1991 show at the Walker Arena in Muskegon, Michigan.

Drummer Lars Ulrich recently admitted there is also a "good chance" of the band recording new material during lockdown.