Watch Mick Jagger make energetic return on first date of The Rolling Stones’ North American tour

The Rolling Stones frontman has been out for three months after undergoing heart surgery.

Mick Jagger has made an energetic return to the stage on the first date of The Rolling Stones‘ ‘No Filter’ North American tour, this after the frontman underwent heart surgery earlier in the year.

The Rolling Stones icon went under the knife in March to replace a faulty heart valve, forcing the band to shelve a string of North American tour dates. Kicking off the first of the rescheduled dates last night (June 21) at Chicago’s Soldier Field, Jagger looked healthy and happy as he strutted up and down the stage.

Prior to the show, Jagger shared a photo of himself during soundcheck. The photo saw the iconic frontman smiling to the empty stadium, preparing for the thousands of fans arriving to fill the stadium. In a separate video, he could be seen prancing along the stage while playing an electric guitar.

The Chicago show featured songs ‘Sympathy for the Devil’, ‘Brown Sugar’, ‘Jumpin’ Jack Flash’ and, of course, ‘(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction’. The band also performed ‘Sad Sad Sad’ for the first time since 2002.

“It’s great to be back at Soldier Field – for the eighth time,” Jagger told the crowd.

The Stones later tweeted a thank you to Chicago and included the show’s setlist.

Watch some clips from the show below:

The Rolling Stones’ Chicago show setlist:

‘Street Fighting Man’

‘Let’s Spend the Night Together’

‘Tumbling Dice’

‘Sad Sad Sad’

‘You Got Me Rocking’

‘You Can’t Always Get What You Want’

‘Angie’

‘Dead Flowers’

‘Sympathy for the Devil’

‘Honky Tonk Women’

‘You Got the Silver’

‘Before They Make Me Run’

‘Miss You’

‘Paint It Black’

‘Midnight Rambler’

‘Start Me Up’

‘Jumpin’ Jack Flash’

‘Brown Sugar’

Encore:

‘Gimme Shelter’

‘(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction’

Meanwhile, The Rolling Stones have released their classic performance of ‘You Can’t Always Get What You Want’ as part of the deluxe reissue of their classic ‘The Rock And Roll Circus’.

Directed by Let It Be‘s Michael Lindsay-Hogg, the performance was recorded in front of a live audience in London in 1968 and was originally conceived as a BBC-TV special.