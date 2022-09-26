Watch Mickey Guyton join Metallica onstage for ‘Nothing Else Matters’

Country singer Mickey Guyton recently joined Metallica at a New York performance for a powerful rendition of ‘Nothing Else Matters’.

Guyton joined the band’s headlining set at Global Citizen Festival, which took place at New York City’s Central Park. “Finally a real singer!” James Hetfield remarked on Guyton’s appearance, before the singer belted through the song’s verses and delivered a riveting duet with James Hetfield on the track’s chorus.

The country singer previously covered the classic power ballad on the 2021 tribute album ‘The Metallica Blacklist’, which celebrated the 30-year anniversary of Metallica’s classic 1991 self-titled record. The album featured a star-studded list of contributors, which included Ghost, Rina Sawayama, Weezer, Sam Fender, St. Vincent, Moses Sumney, Phoebe Bridgers and more.

Guyton’s performance with Metallica can be seen in the following fancam, near the 24-minute mark:

The artist later expressed her excitement about her performance on Twitter, sharing snapshots from the appearance and writing: “There are no words. I’m just grateful”.

Earlier this month, the metal giants announced plans for their third ‘Helping Hands’ benefit concert. The show is set to happen at Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater on December 16, and proceeds will go to Metallica’s charity All Within My Hands, which is “dedicated to creating sustainable communities” through workforce education, fighting hunger and providing other “critical local services.”

The foundation donated $350,000 (£306,113) in 2020, dedicating the funds to charities supporting communities during the COVID-19 crisis. The charity further donated $500,000 to feed Ukranian refugees.

Meanwhile, earlier at this year’s Super Bowl, Guyton delivered a widely acclaimed rendition of the Star Spangled Banner. She performed with Jhené Aiko, who sang ‘America The Beautiful’.