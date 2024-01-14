Watch Mike Shinoda join Fall Out Boy for ‘Dance Dance’ at ALTer EGO

Fall Out Boy brought out surprise guest Mike Shinoda to perform ‘Dance Dance’ at ALTer EGO – watch the footage below.

The band were announced as last-minute headliners just days before the festival after it was revealed Paramore dropped out of performing. iHeartRadio’s ALTer EGO, presented by Capital One, was held on January 13 at the Honda Centre in Anaheim, California.

Fall Out Boy did not disappoint when taking to the stage, bringing out Linkin Park‘s Shinoda on stage to perform ‘Dance Dance’. The song is taken off the band’s second studio album, 2005’s ‘From Under The Cork Tree’. Watch the moment below:

Fall Out Boy x Mike Shinoda – this honestly should’ve happened years ago and finally IT DID pic.twitter.com/TpNmN8WY1v — a.🍍| fan account (@BroodingAnanas) January 14, 2024

NME recently spoke with bassist Pete Wentz about their upcoming 2024 Download Festival headline slot – you can get tickets here.

Wentz said: “We want people to be able to excel in their weirdness. We want people to feel comfortable creating, knowing that others will embrace it.”

“I was thinking about this last night,” he continued. “When I was younger and I saw a film or watched a band, it never made me feel like I could do that. We came from a little attic practice space in Chicago. We played countless shows that nobody came to. We didn’t have people telling us we were going to be pop stars. I really hope people walk away from a Fall Out Boy knowing that us playing an arena in their town means that they can do it too, whatever their version of the thing is.”

Fall Out Boy have also been announced to play When We Were Young 2024 – get your tickets here.