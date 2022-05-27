Watch Miles Kane perform ‘Colour Of The Trap’ with Blossoms’ Tom Ogden

Miles Kane performed ‘Colour Of The Trap’ with Blossoms‘ Tom Ogden in Manchester last night (May 26) – see the moment below.

Kane was appearing at Manchester’s Albert Hall concert venue when he was joined on stage by Ogden, just towards the show’s encore.

The pair also covered ‘Standing Next To Me’, a song from Kane’s Alex Turner-featuring side-project, The Last Shadow Puppets.

Elsewhere, Kane did a cover of The Beatles‘ ‘Don’t Let Me Down’ and of Ike and Tina Turner’s ‘Nutbush City Limits’ with Brooke Combe, who was providing support for Kane ahead of his headline slot.

Check out footage of the gig, along with the full set list, here:

This was a lot of fun! Big ❤️ to @MilesKaneMusic for having me X https://t.co/7Qo4J1Zhtq — B L O S S O M S (@BlossomsBand) May 26, 2022

Manchester just perfect! Shout out Tom from @BlossomsBand x all the love to you all pic.twitter.com/8nKKZT9GAJ — Miles Kane (@MilesKaneMusic) May 26, 2022

Miles Kane at Albert Hall => Great gig. Forgot home many good tunes he has. Nice cameo from Tom of the Blossoms for a couple of song. Great support from Brooke Combe. One to keep an eye on. pic.twitter.com/ga5lzAjwjj — Ade Brandwood (@baggie_ade) May 25, 2022

Miles Kane x Tom Ogden doing TLSP songs at the best venue in Manchester, how’s your Wednesday evening going? pic.twitter.com/aCSQ3kEr0n — Jimmy Allsop (@JimmyAllsop) May 25, 2022

Two Musical Icons. One night. Miles Kane x Tom Ogden pic.twitter.com/3OvF7hqTjg — otto 😎 (@themohicanman) May 26, 2022

Miles Kane in Manchester – set list

‘Don’t Let It Get You Down’

‘Rearrange’

‘Cry on My Guitar’

‘Coup de grace’

‘Loaded’

‘Caroline’

‘Nutbush City Limits’ (Ike and Tina Turner cover with Brooke Combe)

‘Aviation’ (The Last Shadow Puppets song)

‘Blame It On The Summertime’

‘Nothing’s Ever Gonna Be Good Enough’

‘Don’t Forget Who You Are’

‘Change the Show’

‘Don’t Let Me Down’ (The Beatles cover)

‘Never Get Tired of Dancing’

‘See Ya When I See Ya’

‘Colour of the Trap’ (With Blossoms’ Tom Ogden)

‘Standing Next to Me’ (The Last Shadow Puppets Song – with Tom Ogden)

Encore:

‘Inhaler’

‘Come Closer’

Earlier this year, Kane hinted that The Last Shadow Puppets could return in the future.

Kane formed the group with Arctic Monkeys frontman Turner in 2008. They released two albums, 2008’s ‘The Age Of The Understatement’ and 2016’s ‘Everything You’ve Come To Expect.’

Speaking to Music Week, Kane said they while had no plans to reunite soon, he hasn’t ruled out another album for the group.

He said: “We won’t be doing anything in the near future, but I think it’d be rude not to do a trilogy.

“The trilogy would be the icing, wouldn’t it?”

Previously, Miles said in 2018 that he would “never say never” when it came to the group returning on day. “The Last Shadow Puppets was good, I had great fun with that. Bring them back? Who knows, yeah!”

In a three-star review of Kane’s new album ‘Change The Show’, NME‘s Sophie Williams wrote that “the Wirral singer-songwriter searches for comfort in new beginnings on his fourth album.”