Watch Miles Kane travel to Italy to meet football legend Robert Baggio

Miles Kane embarked on a journey to Italy to meet his hero, Robert Baggio, and captured the moment for a documentary.

The former professional footballer is the subject of Kane’s recent single, ‘Baggio’, which will appear on Kane’s upcoming album ‘One Man Band’.

“I was eight years old when I first saw Baggio on TV, it was during the 1994 World Cup,” Miles said of Baggio in a press release. “I was taken back by his presence, his look and his talent. It was the first time I’d seen a man look so different and unique.

“Seeing Baggio led me to be obsessed with that Italian football team for many years later. They made me want to grow my hair and I think that was the start of me getting obsessed with clothes, fashion and all things Italian. It was the start of me wanting to grow into who I am today.”

Check out the documentary, titled Searching For Baggio, below:

Baggio’ follows the release of April’s ‘Troubled Son’, the first single from ‘One Man Band’. That introspective single saw Kane come to terms with not having his life in order, telling NME: “It’s like looking at myself in the mirror and acknowledging my faults, my fears, and sort of showing my journey”.

Apart from releasing ‘Baggio’, Kane has also announced a slate of UK shows taking place this August. You can see the dates below and tickets are available here.

Miles Kane’s shows in the UK are:

AUGUST

6 – Stoke, Sugarmill

7 – Sheffield, Leadmill

9 – Norwich, Waterfront

10 – Kingston, Prysm

11 – Liverpool, Hangar34

Speaking to NME‘s Liberty Dunworth in April, Kane said his upcoming album captures the energy and essence of his earlier work: “There was a conscious effort that I wanted to make it super upbeat. I didn’t want any strings. No brass. No piano. I just wanted it to be like what got me into playing guitar. A bit like a song like ‘Inhaler’ on the first album [2011’s ‘Colour Of The Trap’] – I wanted that energy again. That was the objective that we had.”

‘One Man Band’ will be released on August 4 via Modern Sky. Pre-order the album here.

Later this year, Miles Kane is set to support Blossoms at their upcoming performance in Leeds. Taking place on July 8, the outdoor show will be held at the city’s Millennium Square. Tickets are available here.