Miley Cyrus and her godmother Dolly Parton mashed up ‘Wrecking Ball’ and ‘I Will Always Love You’ at the former’s star-studded NYE party – see what went down below.

On December 31, 2022 Cyrus held her annual Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party, announcing her comeback with upcoming single ‘Flowers’ and duetting with David Byrne on a cover of David Bowie’s ‘Let’s Dance’.

Cyrus co-hosted Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party with Parton, with whom she also performed a number of songs including her own ‘Wrecking Ball’. That track was mashed up with Parton’s ‘I Will Always Love You’, alongside another Parton classic, ‘Jolene’, as well as Joan Jett’s ‘I Love Rock’n’Roll’ and Patsy Cline’s ‘Walking After Midnight’.

Watch the collaboration below.

Cyrus’ new single ‘Flowers’ lands on January 13 and follows Cyrus teasing her return by putting up posters that read “New Year New Miley” around the world last month.

A countdown later appeared on her official website, with a new countdown now ticking down to the single’s release date. A press release confirming the track “heavily encourage[s]” fans to “continue to follow mileycyrus.com for further announcements this week”.

One teaser video sees Cyrus walking through a Californian landscape in a gold ensemble and sunglasses as she sings: “I can love me better, baby / Can love me better.”

Meanwhile, Cyrus was announced last year to appear on Morrissey’s upcoming album ‘Bonfire Of Teenagers’. However in December the British musician claimed that the pop star had asked to be removed from the record.

Cyrus was set to feature on the track ‘I Am Veronica’, which Morrissey had previously premiered live.