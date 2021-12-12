Watch Miley Cyrus become a living Christmas card in ‘SNL’ sketch

Miley Cyrus made a surprise appearance on this week’s Billie Eilish hosted episode of Saturday Night Live, appearing as a living Christmas card.

The sketch, which sees family Christmas cards come to life and tell the audience what’s really happening behind the scenes of the festive shoots, sees Cyrus star alongside Punkie Johnson.

“What better way to remind you that I met a celebrity at a restaurant 11 months ago than with my Christmas card?” said Johnson.

“This woman came up to my table and said, ‘You’re Anna Montana’ and then said she hated my music,” explained Cyrus.

“I’m just being honest,” replied Johnson. “It’s not for me.”

“She asked for a photo and implied if I didn’t take it it’s because I was racist,” continued Cyrus. “So I guess Merry Christmas from Miley and…” she added before Johnson interrupts her. “You don’t know my name? You’re racist!”

Later in the sketch, Eilish stars as a “bitchy” childhood bully, raising an “incel” for a son. Watch the full video below:

Elsewhere in the episode of Saturday Night Live, host and musical guest Billie Eilish performed two tracks from second album ‘Happier Than Ever’ and starred in a host of sketches, as did her brother Finneas.

It’s been revealed that Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson got matching tattoos following a previous Saturday Night Live appearance together.

The pair, who will be hosting Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party Hosted By Miley Cyrus And Pete Davidson on NBC this year, recalled making their decision after they played singing and dancing babies for a SNL sketch.

“We said, ‘We babies,’ and for some reason, we looked at each other and were like, ‘That’s a great tattoo,’” explained Cyrus on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Davidson then described how they had a tattoo artist come to the notorious 30 Rock building to perform the task. “Then I burned mine off and you still have yours,” he said.

In other news, a UK version of Saturday Night Live is in the works at Sky, according to reports.

According to Deadline, the project is in early stages of development and UK comedians are “lining up to be involved”.