Watch Miley Cyrus bring out Billy Idol at Super Bowl tailgate show

Miley Cyrus performed at a special TikTok Tailgate show ahead of the Super Bowl in Tampa, Florida tonight (February 7) and brought some special guests with her.

The event was held at Tampa Bay’s Raymond James Stadium and saw the pop star perform in front of healthcare workers.

During her set, Cyrus played a series of covers including Blondie’s ‘Heart Of Glass’, Dolly Parton’s ‘Jolene’ and Bikini Kill’s ‘Rebel Girl’.

Advertisement

Billy Idol joined her on stage early on in her performance to perform ‘Night Crawling’, which featured on Cyrus’ latest album ‘Plastic Hearts’, as well as a version of his own hit ‘White Wedding’. Watch footage of the pair performing together below.

Later, Joan Jett appeared with the star to play their collaboration ‘Bad Karma’, as well as her own songs ‘Bad Reputation’ and ‘I Hate Myself For Loving You’. See Cyrus’ setlist in full below.

Miley Cyrus played:

‘Mickey’

‘Prisoner’

‘Night Crawling’

‘White Wedding’

‘Heart Of Glass’

‘Head Like A Hole’

‘High’

‘Nothing Breaks Like A Heart’

‘Jolene’

‘Midnight Sky’

‘Bad Karma’

‘Bad Reputation’

‘I Hate Myself For Loving You’

‘Rebel Girl’

‘Angels Like You’

‘We Can’t Stop’

‘Plastic Hearts’

‘Party In The USA’

‘Wrecking Ball’

‘The Climb’

Advertisement

Last month, Miley Cyrus took part in NPR’s Tiny Desk (Home) Concert series, playing a cover of Mazzy Star’s 1993 song ‘Fade Into You’ during the session.

The star has also been teasing an entire album of Metallica covers, which is set to feature contributions from Elton John, Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith and more.

Meanwhile, in a four-star review of ‘Plastic Hearts’, NME wrote: “[The album] finds the pop-star-turned-rock-star going hell for leather – and when Miley Cyrus is at full throttle, it’s an absolute blast.”