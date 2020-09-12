Watch Miley Cyrus cover Hall & Oates’ ‘Maneater’ on ‘The Tonight Show’

Miley Cyrus performed a cover of the Hall & Oates classic ‘Maneater’ on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday night (September 10).

Explaining why she chose to cover the song, she joked: “I think it’s very important to be transparent. I’m freshly single, so anyone watching that’s my future ex-husband, just know, I told you.”

The original version of the song appeared on Hall & Oates’ 11th studio album, 1982’s ‘H2O’. Released on October 31, 1982, it topped the Billboard Hot 100 and peaked at Number Six on the UK Single Chart.

You can watch Cyrus’ performance of the song below:

Cyrus also performed her new single ‘Midnight Sky’ on the Jimmy Fallon-fronted late night talk show – you can watch the performance below.

Elsewhere during her appearance, Cyrus discussed her relationship with godmother Dolly Parton and clearing a sample with Stevie Nicks.

Meanwhile, Miley Cyrus has accused MTV of sexism following a behind-the-scenes encounter while filming for this year’s VMAs.

The pop star appeared on the pre-recorded ceremony late last month to perform her recent single ‘Midnight Sky’.

During a new lengthy discussion on The Joe Rogan Experience, Cyrus said she had asked for the lighting to be placed directly on her during the performance.

She explained that she hadn’t been making “diva” demands on-set but wanted to ensure there was “no key light [or] no beauty light” shining.

“The beauty light is always used on women and I said turn the fucking lights off,” Cyrus told Rogan. “You would never tell Travis Scott or Adam Levine that he couldn’t turn the beauty light off.”