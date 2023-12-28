Watch Miley Cyrus cover Journey’s ‘Faithfully’ at intimate show

Miley Cyrus has shared a video of her covering Journey‘s 80s hit ‘Faithfully’ at an intimate show held at the Chateau Marmont.

The pop singer’s rendition of the rock classic – which appeared on Journey’s 1983 LP ‘Frontiers’ and was written by Jonathan Cain – was performed as part of an intimate friends and family performance at the West Hollywood legendary hotel for the holidays.

In a black-and-white video posted by Cyrus herself on her official X/Twitter page, the singer is seen performing in front of a lit-up Christmas tree. She also joked around while singing and said: “Dave Grohl is coming out of the Christmas tree for the drums” after the first verse and “You know the words to this one – there are none. It’s ‘woah,’” before diving into the chorus.

Faithfully: Live From Chateau Marmont pic.twitter.com/VHXseiUZxN — Miley Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) December 27, 2023

Advertisement

This is not the first time Cyrus has held a small performance at the Chateau Marmont. Last month, she finally gave her smash hit ‘Flowers’ its live debut at a private performance at the hotel.

She performed the Grammy-nominated track backed by a modest piano accompaniment before an intimate crowd in a dimly lit room at the famed hotel on October 21. She also debut an untitled new track during the performance.

In May, the singer expressed disinterest in touring her eighth studio album, ‘Endless Summer Vacation’. “I can’t,” she stated. “Not only ‘can’t’, because can’t is your capability, but my desire. Do I want to live my life for anyone else’s pleasure or fulfilment other than my own?”

Her last world tour took place in 2014, in support of her 2013 LP ‘Bangerz’, and saw her playing dates in North America, Europe, Latin America, New Zealand and Australia. Her last live outing took place in 2022, when she played a five-date festival tour across North and South America.

Advertisement

Released in January, Cyrus’ ‘Flowers’ has continued to perform impressively on Billboard’s Adult Contemporary charts, reaching the number one spot for the 28th time during the week of October 23. This feat eclipses that of Uncle Cracker and Dobie Gray’s 2003 single ‘Drift Away’, which also topped Billboard’s Adult Contemporary chart for 28 weeks.

Upon being announced as a nominee in six categories for the 2024 Grammys, Cyrus praised for her fellow female nominees. “Congratulations to all of this [year’s] Grammy nominees,” she wrote. “Watching women win & rule the music industry makes me proud.”

NME’s Nick Levine gave ‘Endless Summer Vacation’ a glowing four-star review. “‘Endless Summer Vacation’ certainly feels like an accurate reflection of who she is as an artist – and a person – in 2023,” he stated. “And when she sings “But don’t forget, baby I’m a wildcard” on the third-to-last song, you’ll definitely believe her.”