Watch Miley Cyrus cover Pink Floyd’s ‘Comfortably Numb’ at iHeart Radio Festival

“My favourite faces to see in the crowd are confused dads”

Miley Cyrus‘ string of rock covers continues with the pop star putting her own spin on Pink Floyd‘s ‘Comfortably Numb’ at Las Vegas’ iHeart Radio Festival.

Read more: Miley Cyrus reinvents herself as a rockstar at Glastonbury 2019 set

From Nine Inch Nails to Metallica, the ‘Nothing Breaks Like a Heart’ singer has covered an assortment of rock records as of late – she also performed a rendition of Amy Winehouse’s ‘Back To Black’ at Glastonbury this summer.

Pink Floyd have now been added to the long list of artists, as she took on the band’s 1980 hit ‘Comfortably Numb’ during her iHeart Radio Festival performance in Las Vegas last night (September 21).

During her eight-song set, Cyrus commented: “My favourite faces to see in the crowd are confused dads.”

She also performed a rendition of Led Zeppelin‘s ‘Black Dog’.

Watch her performance of ‘Comfortably Numb’ below:

Elsewhere in the set, Cyrus offered up the live debut of ‘Don’t Call Me An Angel’, her Charlie’s Angels collaboration with Ariana Grande and Lana Del Rey. Watch it below.

Meanwhile, Miley Cyrus has paid tribute to Pixies for her new post-break-up tattoo.

The ‘Mother’s Daughter’ star played at this year’s MTV Video Music Awards, taking to the stage to perform latest single ‘Slide Away‘. The emotional ballad is said to have been inspired by the singer’s recent separation from Liam Hemsworth, who reportedly filed for divorce last month.