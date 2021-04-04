Watch Miley Cyrus cover Queen classics at ‘Final Four’ basketball tournament

Miley Cyrus was the musical guest at the NCAA’s ‘Final Four’ basketball tournament last night (April 3), and covered some rock’n’roll classics.

Following the game between the Baylor Bears and Houston Cougars in Indianapolis, Cyrus played a show paying tribute to frontline workers, in which she took on classics by Queen, Stevie Nicks and Blondie.

Alongside renditions of some of her own hits including ‘Wrecking Ball’, Cyrus also played versions of Queen classics ‘We Will Rock You’ and Don’t Stop Me Now’, and revisited the likes of Blondie’s ‘Heart Of Glass’ and Stevie Nicks’ ‘Edge Of Seventeen’, the latter coming in the form of ‘Edge Of Midnight’, her recent mash-up of the Nicks classic and her own track ‘Midnight Sky’.

Advertisement

Watch footage from Cyrus’ ‘Final Four’ show below:

MILEY CYRUS Performing "Don't Stop Me Now" by Queen pic.twitter.com/XdtjWdqfGS — Miley Updates (@MileyUpdates) April 4, 2021

MILEY CYRUS Performing "We Will Rock You" pic.twitter.com/cTMAvSkLor — Miley Updates (@MileyUpdates) April 3, 2021

Miley Cyrus performing Heart of Glass pic.twitter.com/VKS9KUYU81 — Miley Smiler News (@MileySmilerNews) April 4, 2021

Miley Cyrus performing Edge of Midnight pic.twitter.com/0DBbEWbFth — Miley Smiler News (@MileySmilerNews) April 4, 2021

Cyrus’ last covers-filled set came in February, when she teamed up with the likes of Billy Idol and Joan Jett at a pre-Superbowl show in Tampa, Florida.

Advertisement

During her set, Cyrus played a series of covers including Dolly Parton’s ‘Jolene’, Bikini Kill’s ‘Rebel Girl’ and Nine Inch Nails‘ ‘Head Like A Hole’.

Earlier this month, it was reported that Cyrus had reportedly secured a major new record deal after signing with Columbia Records.

According to Billboard, Columbia CEO and chairman Ron Perry personally sought the deal with Cyrus after her three-album deal with RCA – which is also part of Sony Music – was coming to an end.

Cyrus’ last release on RCA came with 2020’s ‘Plastic Hearts’. In a four-star review of that album, NME wrote: “Miley Cyrus attempts to meld together her innate knack for truly enormous pop bangers (see: ‘Wrecking Ball’, ‘Party in the U.S.A’, ‘We Can’t Stop’) together with a love of rock’n’roll and country music, which has thus far not been hugely evident on her previous releases.

“‘Plastic Hearts’ finds the pop-star-turned-rock-star going hell for leather – and when Miley Cyrus is at full throttle, it’s an absolute blast.”