Watch Miley Cyrus debut new song ‘You’ during New Year’s Eve concert

Miley Cyrus debuted a brand new song during her New Year’s Eve concert in Miami last night (December 31) – you can watch her performance below.

Miley’s New Year’s Party, which was co-hosted by Pete Davidson and aired live on NBC and its streaming platform Peacock, saw the pop star run through a number of hits from her own catalogue as well as a few covers.

The gig included performances from Saweetie, Jack Harlow, Brandi Carlile, Anitta, 24kGoldn, Kitty Ca$h and Cyrus’ younger sister Noah.

Advertisement

The final performance of Cyrus’ eight-song set saw her debut a new track which according to CBS is titled ‘You’. She delivered the slow, piano-driven number – which includes the lyrics: “I wanna drive down to Texas/ Flip of my exes” – while donning a red dress and pink feather boa.

The track hears her sing: “I got some baggage/ Let’s do some damage/ I am not made for no horsey and carriage/ You know I’m savage/ You’re looking past it/ I want that late night sweet magic/ That forever lasting love/ But only if it’s with you.”

You can watch the full performance below:

Elsewhere during her NYE set, Cyrus delivered covers of Blondie’s ‘Heart Of Glass’ and Dolly Parton’s ‘Jolene’ – the latter of which she performed with sister Noah – and she performed a parody of Will Smith‘s ‘Miami’ alongside the concert’s co-host Pete Davidson.

She also suffered a wardrobe malfunction during a performance of ‘Party In The U.S.A.’. During the NBC broadcast, Cyrus was seen clenching onto her silver halter top. After turning her back to the camera and covering her chest with her hands, Cyrus made her way backstage and changed into a red overcoat.

Advertisement

“Everybody’s definitely looking at me now,” Cyrus quipped, in a nod to the lyrics to the 2009 song. Laughing off the faux pas, she added: “I’m still in the most clothes that I’ve ever worn on stage.”

Miley’s New Year’s Party setlist:

‘Miami’ (Will Smith cover/parody) w/ Pete Davidson

‘Heart Of Glass’ (Blondie cover)

‘Plastic Hearts’

‘Jolene’ (Dolly Parton cover) w/ Noah Cyrus

‘We Can’t Stop’ w/ 24kGoldn

‘Party In The U.S.A.’

‘Best Friend’ (Saweetie cover) w/ Saweetie

‘You’

Meanwhile, Yungblud has has hinted that a collaboration with Miley Cyrus could feature on his forthcoming new album.

The Doncaster musician – real name Dominic Harrison – refused to confirm the team up in a new interview but suggested it could well happen. “Listen, I cannot disclose that information. Maybe, baby,” he told The Sun.