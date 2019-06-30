Watch Miley Cyrus perform as ‘Black Mirror’ alter-ego Ashley O at Glastonbury

Iconic.

Miley Cyrus has surprised fans at Glastonbury 2019 by performing as Ashley O – the character she portrayed in the latest series of Black Mirror.

The US singer starred as the fictional popstar in the season five episode Rachel, Jack and Ashley Too, which debuted on Netflix earlier this month along with two other Charlie Brooker-created instalments of the dystopian show.

As Cyrus performed on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury on Sunday evening, she briefly brought the character to life once more. She donned a pink wig and sang ‘On A Roll’ – her reworked version of Nine Inch Nails ‘Head Like A Hole’ which featured in the show.

One fan responded on Twitter: “Just saw Miley Cyrus, Lil Nas, Billy Ray Cyrus and Ashley O. Money well spent tbh.”

Praising the performance, another said: “Miley Cyrus actually came out at Glastonbury as Ashley O & performed on a roll, what an icon.”

Sharethrough (Mobile)

The set also saw Miley giving way for Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus to perform their mega hit ‘Old Town Road’ in the middle of her set.

After finishing ‘Old Town Road’, Billy Ray took a seat on the side of the stage and gave Lil Nas X the opportunity to have his solo Glastonbury moment, performing new single ‘Panini’.

Vampire Weekend will now follow on the Pyramid Stage, before The Cure bring Glastonbury 2019 to a close with their headline set. Check back at NME.com for all the latest Glastonbury info.