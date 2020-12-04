Watch Miley Cyrus’ powerful cover of ‘Doll Parts’ by Hole

Miley Cyrus has once again made a classic song her own, with the singer and her band covering Hole‘s 1994 classic ‘Doll Parts’.

Cyrus performed the cover during a recent appearance on the Howard Stern Show, following the release of latest album ‘Plastic Hearts’.

When Stern asked if Hole’s Courtney Love had heard the rendition, Cyrus responded, “No, no one’s ever heard me do it. I’d never heard me do it until yesterday.”

Advertisement

Watch Cyrus cover ‘Doll Parts’ on the show below:

It’s the latest in a string of rock-oriented covers Cyrus has delivered throughout 2020. In recent months, the singer has given her rendition on the likes of Blondie and The Cranberries, earning accolades from both.

Blondie’s Debbie Harry praised Cyrus for making the band’s ‘Heart of Glass’ “uniquely hers”. The Cranberries, meanwhile, said late frontwoman Dolores O’Riordan would be “very impressed” by Cyrus’ raucous cover of ‘Zombie’.

Cyrus also recently teamed up with Stevie Nicks for a powerful mash-up of ‘Plastic Hearts’ lead single ‘Midnight Sky’ with Nicks’ ‘Edge of Seventeen’.

‘Plastic Hearts’, Cyrus’ latest album, arrived last week featuring collaborations with the likes of Joan Jett, Billy Idol and Dua Lipa.

Advertisement

In a four-star review, NME said album seven saw the singer reinvent herself, with the record possessing “infinitely more grit” than its predecessor, 2017’s ‘Younger Now’.

“‘Plastic Hearts’ finds the pop-star-turned-rock-star going hell for leather – and when Miley Cyrus is at full throttle, it’s an absolute blast.”