Watch Miley sing for vaccinated healthcare workers in ‘Angels Like You’ video

Miley Cyrus has shared a video for her new single ‘Angels Like You’ – you can watch it below.

The video was shot back in February during a Super Bowl pre-game concert Cyrus put on for an audience of vaccinated and masked healthcare workers.

The event, which took place at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida, was one of the first live shows of its size in the US since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic back in March last year.

In the clip, Cyrus can be seen performing in a pair of white pants and a black-and-pink bedazzled football jersey – complete with shoulder pads.

“We all look forward to being together again and this can happen sooner than we may have thought with vaccines becoming more available,” Cyrus wrote in a statement at the end of the video. “Each of us can help stop the pandemic by being vaccinated. Together we can make the experience of live music a reality again.”

Watch the video below:

Taken from the pop star’s latest album, ‘Plastic Hearts’, ‘Angels Like You’ follows singles ‘Midnight Sky’ and ‘Prisoners’ with Dua Lipa.

In a four-star review of ‘Plastic Hearts’, NME’s El Hunt said: “‘Plastic Hearts’ finds the pop-star-turned-rock-star going hell for leather – and when Miley Cyrus is at full throttle, it’s an absolute blast. Life has imitated art, and she’s become her very own Ashley O.”

Meanwhile, Miley Cyrus has reportedly secured a major new record deal after signing with Columbia Records.

According to Billboard, Columbia CEO and chairman Ron Perry personally sought the deal with Cyrus after her three-album deal with RCA – which is also part of Sony Music – was coming to an end.