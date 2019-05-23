Watch Millie Bobby Brown impersonate Amy Winehouse: “She’s my favourite”

The 'Stranger Things' actor was also shown footage of her singing 'Valerie' at five years old

Millie Bobby Brown has shown off her impression of Amy Winehouse on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.

The actor appeared on the US talk show last night (May 22) to discuss the new Godzilla: King of the Monsters movie, which she stars in.

Host Jimmy Fallon brought up music during the conversation, saying he’d asked her who her musical influences were earlier and she had responded by choosing Amy Winehouse. “Oh, Amy Winehouse is my favourite,” Brown replied. “When I was a kid kid baby, Amy Winehouse was my thing. Still is!”

Fallon then showed a home video clip of a five-year-old Brown singing Winehouse’s version of ‘Valerie’, prompting her to reveal that she can “listen to her and actually impersonate her.” The actor showed what she meant by singing a snippet of ‘You Know I’m No Good’. Watch the moment below now.

Sharethrough (Mobile)

Brown also covered Lorde and Lizzo during her appearance on The Tonight Show, as she took part in a segment called ‘Beat Battle’.

Earlier this week, the Stranger Things star revealed that she was forced to move schools when she was younger after being bullied by her classmates.

“I was bullied at school back in England, she told Glamour. “I actually switched schools because of it, it created a lot of anxiety and issues that I still deal with today. I have dealt with situations both in real life and online that are soul-breaking and it genuinely hurts reading some of the things people have said.”