Watch Missy Elliott perform at the MTV VMAs 2019 and receive Video Vanguard award

The iconic rapper picked up the prestigious award at the awards ceremony in New Jersey

Missy Elliott performed a retrospective of her biggest hits at tonight’s MTV VMAs 2019 (August 26) at the Prudential Centre in Newark, New Jersey.

The iconic performer played tracks including ‘Lose Control’, ‘Pass That Dutch’, ‘Get Ur Freak On’, and new single ‘Throw It Back’.

Cardi B introduced the rapper, saying: “Her album was the first one I ever bought and I finally got to meet her at a Grammys party after ‘Bodak Yellow’ came out […] From the minute she stared into the fish eye lens in her video for The Rain the world knew she was a force to be reckoned with.”

The New York rapper added: “Everybody has copied from Missy Elliott, including me.”

After collecting the award from Cardi, Elliott began her acceptance speech by saying: “This means so much to me. I have worked diligently for over two decades and I never thought that I would be standing up here receiving this award so it means so much to me.”

She went on to thank God, her family, friends, and team, before singling out artists including Busta Rhymes, Janet Jackson, and Aaliyah. Of the latter, she said: “I love you, we miss you.”

Elliott also dedicated the Video Vanguard award to “the dance community all around the world”. “When y’all get on the stage with these artists, y’all are not just props,” she explained. “Y’all are the icing on the cake.”

Other winners at the MTV VMAs 2019 so far include Cardi B, Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift, and Bebe Rexha. You can follow the full list of winners as they’re announced here.