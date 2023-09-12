Watch Mitski debut new songs at acoustic Mexico City show

Mitski premiered a host of new songs from her forthcoming new album ‘The Land Is Inhospitable And So Are We’ in Mexico City last night (September 11).

The singer-songwriter performed her new LP in full ahead of its release this Friday (September 15) at the Teatro De La Ciudad with two accompanying musicians, an acoustic guitarist and a stand-up bassist.

Tracks showcased from the new record included the likes of ‘Bug Like An Angel’, ‘I Don’t Like My Mind’, ‘The Deal’, ‘When Memories Show’, ‘My Love Mine All Mine’ and ‘The Frost’.

You can view a host of the performances below.

Mitski played:

‘Bug Like An Angel’

‘Heaven’

‘I Don’t Like My Mind’

‘Buffalo Replaced’

‘The Deal’

‘When Memories Snow’

‘My Love Mine All Mine’

‘The Frost’

‘Star’

‘I’m Your Man’

‘I Love Me After You’

‘Francis Forever’

‘I Bet On Losing Dogs

‘Love Me More’

‘A Pearl’

‘A Burning Hill’

Her next show will be at the Theatre at Ace Hotel in Los Angeles on September 20 before she performs at New York’s Town Hall (September 26) before ending her North American run at the Trinity Church in Toronto, Canada (September 29). You can purchase tickets for the remaining shows on September 18 here.

Following the run of North American dates, Mitski will take on Europe and the UK for a sold out tour.

You can see the full list of Mitski’s remaining tour dates below:

SEPTEMBER

20 – Los Angeles, Theatre at Ace Hotel

26 – New York, Town Hall

29 – Toronto, Trinity Church

OCTOBER

7 – Edinburgh, Queens Hall

9 – Manchester, Albert Hall

11 – London, Union Chapel

14 – Berlin, Babylon

16 – Utrecht, Tivolivredenberg

20 – Paris, Le Trianon

Mitski’s previous album ‘Laurel Hell’ was named NME‘s 21st best album of 2022, with Rhian Daly praising Mitski for putting “her relationship with her status in the spotlight under a microscope, deftly analysing the intersection of art and self-worth with the sharpness of the titular tool in ‘Working For The Knife’.”