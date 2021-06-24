Watch Modest Mouse rock out performing ‘We Are Between’ on ‘Fallon’

Modest Mouse made an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to promote their forthcoming seventh album, ‘The Golden Casket’, performing lead single ‘We Are Between’.

Playing from an apartment set-up littered with foliage (and a pink statue of an elephant), the band delivered a sharp and impassioned performance that makes the track sound even more enormous than it does on disc.

Check it out below:

‘The Golden Casket’ is set to land tomorrow (June 25) via Epic/Sony, marking the band’s first full-length release in six years. Alongside ‘We Are Between’, it features the previously released singles ‘Leave A Light On’ and ‘The Sun Hasn’t Left’.

In a five-star review, NME called ‘The Golden Casket’ a spiritual sequel to Modest Mouse’s 2004 smash hit ‘Float On’, with writer Jordan Bassett declaring: “The album is a masterful psychedelic patchwork, bouncing between eerie soundscapes, knotty post-punk and maximalist pop melody.”

Modest Mouse are scheduled to play a handful of shows in the US throughout September and October, supporting Future Islands on select dates of their forthcoming world tour. Earlier this week, the band were announced for next year’s Just Like Heaven festival in California, headlining alongside Interpol, The Shins and M.I.A.

Speaking to NME earlier this week, frontman Isaac Brock said that the “option’s available” for former guitarist Johnny Marr (who’s also known for his tenure in The Smiths) to rejoin the band. Marr responded on Twitter yesterday, saying it’s “food for thought. Modest Mouse was the best time of my life. Still a great record, great shows”.