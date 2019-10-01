Watch Morrissey kick out protestors from gig: “Get out! We don’t need you”

"Bigmouth Indeed"

Morrissey ejected two protesters from his show in Portland, Oregon last night (September 30), after the audience members hit out at his recent support of the For Britain party.

In fan-shot footage of the show, the former Smiths frontman is heard taking issue with the attendees – refusing to continue with his set until they’re removed from the venue.

“Get out! Get out! Get out! We don’t need you!” he says. “We don’t need you! We don’t need you!” The two individuals are then seen brandishing signs pointed towards the stage, with one reading “Bigmouth Indeed”.

After Morrissey repeatedly shouts “goodbye” down the mic as the pair depart, the lights go down and he and his band begin to perform once again. You can watch a clip of the moment unfold below.

In 2018, it emerged that Morrissey’s ‘former fans’ were set to hold an anti-racism party in Manchester on the same night that the singer was due to perform in the city. The star’s entire UK and European tour was subsequently postponed, with some speculating that the move was in response to the planned protest.

Last weekend’s protest over Morrissey’s political beliefs came after he made headlines for sporting a For Britain badge during his US tour earlier this year. He also wore the same item while performing on Jimmy Fallon on US TV.

The artist later attracted controversy for an interview in which he denied being racist but claimed “the word is meaningless now. Everyone ultimately prefers their own race … does this make everyone racist?”

Following on from the controversy, Damon Albarn criticised Morrissey for his support of the nationalist party. “He doesn’t care. He’s just doing it to wind people up,” said the Blur frontman.

Billy Bragg has also been highly critical of Morrissey, as well accusing him of posting a “white supremacist” video on his website relating to Stormzy’s Glastonbury headline set in June.

For Britain was founded by the anti-Islam activist Anne Marie Waters after she was defeated in the 2017 UKIP leadership election. The controversy and association for Morrissey began when he discussed accusations of racism and alleged connections between Halal meat and ISIS.