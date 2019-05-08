Watch Morrissey play select solo and Smiths classics for first time in years

Check out the return of 'Seasick, Yet Still Docked', 'Girl Afraid' and 'The More You Ignore Me, The Closer I Get'

Morrissey has surprised fans on his current run of US and Canadian dates by playing a number of solo classics and a favourite by The Smiths for the first time years. See footage from the shows below.

Continuing his US and Canadian tour after being forced to pull shows due to a “medical emergency“, the indie veteran called into the Sony Centre for Performing Arts in Toronto on April 27 where his career-spanning set saw him perform ‘Seasick, Yet Still Docked’ for the first time since 2009.

Then when he headed to MTELUS in Montreal, he played The Smiths’ ‘Girl Afraid’ for the first time as a solo artist and gave the track its first live airing since his former band played it in 1984, before his gig at the Lunt Fontaine Theater in New York on May 4 as part of his intimate Broadway residency saw him air ‘The More You Ignore Me, The Closer I get’ for first time since 2004.

View this post on Instagram #MorrisseyOnBroadway night three opener #TheMoreYouIgnoreMeTheCloserIGet #VauxhallAndI #Moz #Morrissey A post shared by Melissa Rose (@mellymozzer) on May 4, 2019 at 7:49pm PDT

Sharethrough (Mobile)

Recent months have seen Morrissey share the new original song ‘I Thought You Were Dead‘, as well as the covers ‘Wedding Bell Blues‘ and ‘Morning Starship‘ – taken from his upcoming album ‘California Son’, which is due for release on May 24.

The record, which is comprised of covers by artists like Bob Dylan, Joni Mitchell, and Dionne Warwick, will see the former Smiths frontman collaborating with the likes of Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong and Grizzly Bear’s Ed Droste.

Further dates in 2019 will see Morrissey return to the US for a tour with Interpol.