Watch Moses Sumney’s captivating performance of ‘Bless Me’ at 2020 Soul Train Awards

Moses Sumney gave a captivating performance of his song ‘Bless Me’ at the 2020 Soul Train Awards over the weekend.

The track originally appeared on Sumney’s latest album ‘græ’, which arrived earlier this year.

The Asheville-based artist was invited to appear at the annual event, which aired on Black Entertainment Television in the US last night (November 29).

Dressed in a large, black puffy jacket which he removed partway through the performance, Sumney’s vocal mastery was on full display. He hit high notes with ease as he moved through the song, backed by a full band and supporting vocalist.

Watch the performance below:

Sumney was one of many performers that night, including Ella Mai, Jazmine Sullivan, CeeLo Green, Babyface and more.

Awards were taken home by Beyoncé , WizKid and SAINt JHN, who won Video of The Year for ‘Brown Skin Girl’, Megan Thee Stallion, who took home the Rythm & Bars award for ‘Savage’ and H.E.R. for Best RnB/Soul Female Artist.

Sumney released ‘græ’ in two parts, with the first half landing in February this year. He followed up with part two in May, completing the album.

A review by NME awarded the record four stars, calling it a “complex two-part double album” that “defies boundaries and genre”.

“Nothing is straightforward on this intimate, soul-searching record, which veers from jazz to art-pop, the form matching the message that life contains multitudes,” said NME.

Speaking to NME in an interview, Sumney said “Making this record was dramatically different to the last”.

“I really wanted to exhaust everything, and explore all the different sides of my identities that are within me. I wanted it to be more naked,” he explained.