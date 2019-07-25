Watch Motörhead play ‘Bomber’ in unreleased live clip from new ‘1979’ box set

The new rarities collection is due out in October

Motörhead have shared a previously unreleased live version of ‘Bomber’ from their upcoming ‘1979’ box set.

The performance, taken from a gig in Le Mans, France, will appear on the new collection, out in October.

‘1979’ collates the band’s ‘Overkill’ and ‘Bomber’ albums, and comes complete with two double live albums from tours in the year of 1979.

The collection will be pressed onto 180g vinyl and is coming out on October 25. It will also feature a 40-page magazine dubbed Melödy Breaker, featuring rare interviews and photos with the band, along with all manner of other memorabilia. It can all be viewed at Motörhead’s website.

Motörhead frontman Lemmy died on December 28, 2015 from congestive heart failure and cardiac arrhythmia. He had also been battling prostate cancer. He was 69 years of age.

In an NME obituary, Leonie Cooper wrote: Initially known as Bastard, Motörhead went on to invent speed metal, paving the way for the brutal thrash of Metallica and Slayer. And so it goes on – without Motörhead there would be no Queens Of The Stone Age, no Guns N’ Roses, no Nirvana, no Nine Inch Nails…

“Without Lemmy, rock’n’roll – both the myth and the reality – would be very different indeed. Let’s all raise a JD and coke to a man who will forever remain a legend.”