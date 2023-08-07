Watch Motörhead’s surviving members enshrine Lemmy’s ashes

Motörhead‘s surviving members Phil Campbell and Mikkey Dee have enshrined the ashes of late frontman, Lemmy.

It was confirmed last week that his ashes were scattered in the mud at Germany’s Wacken Open Air festival. He died in December 2015 at the age of 70, just two days after he revealed that he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer.

Now, footage has also emerged of the surviving band members enshrining their frontman’s ashes, whose real name was Ian Kilmister, at a bar named after Lemmy in the village.

At the venue, fans witnessed Campbell and Dee put Lemmy’s ashes, which are housed in a mini version of his custom urn, in a glass display next to his hat, boots, bass guitar, and Marshall stack. You can view footage below.

Onstage at the festival, metal veteran Doro, a personal friend of Lemmy’s, invited Campbell and Dee onstage for Motörhead classics ‘Love Me Forever and ‘Ace Of Spades’. You can watch footage of the latter below.

“Lemmy loved playing Wacken; there was a long relationship as we played for the first time in 1997 and returned many, many times,” Dee stated. “It is quite natural that he is returning now and has another place forever.”

Campbell added, “It’s great that Lemmy will be at Wacken forever among such good friends. And I’m glad there’s another home where people can raise a toast to him.”

Some of Lemmy’s ashes were already used to create tattoos for Motörhead’s tour manager and production assistant. Meanwhile, the artist had also requested before his death for his ashes to be placed inside bullets and sent to his loved ones.

Earlier this year, the band’s rare 1998 cover of Metallica‘s ‘Enter Sandman’ was finally released on all major streaming platforms.

In January, Dee said that the band will “never, ever, ever tour” under the Motörhead name again. “That, to me, is stepping over the line. We will never, ever, ever tour with Motörhead as a name ever and bring someone else in. That will never happen. But what we are doing is doing some shows here and there,” Dee said.