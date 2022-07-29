Watch Mudvayne singer fall off stage during ‘Not Falling’

Mudvayne‘s singer fell off stage while performing ‘Not Falling’ at a show in Georgia, US.

The incident on Wednesday (July 27) was captured on camera and shows Chad Gray tumbling off the front of the stage at the Ameris Bank Amphitheatre in Alpharetta.

Gray was heard still singing the song out of shot after the fall, which suggests that he was unhurt in the incident.

‘Not Falling’, which is the lead single from the band’s second album, 2002’s ‘The End Of All Things to Come’, arrived around mid-way through the band’s 13-song set (via Setlist.FM).

Mudvayne’s are currently on a reunion tour after regrouping in 2021 for shows.

Gray has since told Avenged Sevenfold‘s Johnny Christ on his Drinks With Johnny podcast that Mudvayne’s reunion will carry over to the studio. The band hasn’t released an album since their 2009 self-titled release.

The nu-metal band, who formed in 1996 and is made up of Gray (vocals), Greg Tribbett (guitar, backing vocals), Matthew McDonough (drums, synthesizer) and Ryan Martinie (bass), went on hiatus in 2010, a year after their fifth studio album.

Since then, Gray had been fronting the band Hellyeah, of which Mudvayne guitarist Greg Tribbett is a former member. But in July 2021 the band announced they were reuniting and shared a rehearsal video for some of their upcoming shows.