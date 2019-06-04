Watch Mumford & Sons’ new lo-fi, dance-filled video for ‘Woman’

The video features two rising contemporary dancers from New York

Mumford & Sons have shared the video for their new single ‘Woman’ – scroll down the page to watch it now.

The James Marcus Haney-directed clip features two of New York’s rising contemporary dancers, Stephanie Crousillat and Yeman Brown.

Choreographed by Kristin Sudeikis, it follows the pair as they dance around a studio space and in front of a sunset with the New York skyline in the background. You can watch the video below now.

‘Woman’ is taken from Mumford & Sons’ latest album, ‘Delta’. In a press release, the band’s Winston Marshall said of the track: “‘Woman’ was written over a long period of time, but really came together under the hands of Paul Epworth. In the studio we would find Paul going into “crazy-genius-mode” every now and then when inspiration would carry him late into the night. When ‘Woman’ went through that process it became what it is now.”

Meanwhile, the group’s “in the round” arena tour reaches its final stretch this week, before the band embark on a series of festival dates, including a pair of Gentlemen Of The Road shows at Dublin’s Malahide Castle.

Mumford & Sons’ UK and Ireland tour dates are as follows:

June 2019

4 – Sheffield, Fly DSA Arena

6 – Manchester, Arena

10 – Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

14 – Dublin, Malahide Castle

15 – Dublin, Malahide Castle

The band headlined and curated one day of All Points East 2019 last weekend (June 1). Reviewing the festival, NME wrote: “Although there are sombre moments – an a capella ‘Forever’, a heart-wrenching ‘Wild Heart’ – there’s a celebratory air to the evening, a mood best summed up when Marcus asks, “Shall we stop fucking around then?”, before the band launches into ‘I Will Wait’, which sounds more explosive than any banjo-based pop song really has any right to.”