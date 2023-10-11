Watch Mumford & Sons perform new song ‘Maybe’

Mumford & Sons debuted a new song called ‘Maybe’ during a live show last weekend – check out the footage below.

The band were playing a headline set at Austin City Limits in Texas on Sunday (October 8) when Noah Kahan joined them on stage to perform the track.

“Maybe I’m empty/ Maybe I’m cold/ Maybe I’m halfway out the door/ But this wasn’t it/ This wasn’t all I was asking for,” Mumford & Sons sang on the yet-to-be-released cut (via Rolling Stone).

Other lyrics include: “Will you stop your screaming/Just for a second?/ I really don’t care what you think/ But I care how you feel/ And I wanna be held/ In your arms.” Watch a fan-shot video here:

‘Maybe’ will mark Mumford & Sons’ first release since 2020. The group’s fourth and most recent studio album, ‘Delta’, came out in 2018. Last November, frontman Marcus Mumford teased that work on a new record was underway.

“The next thing really is to get in the room with the boys in the band and start playing each other the songs we’ve written,” he explained after the release of his debut solo album ‘(self-titled)’.

“I’ve got a bunch that are kind of ready to go. And then we’ll make a record, and tour it, and get to do what we love.”

Since the group’s last album and tour, member Winston Marshall departed his role after facing an online backlash in 2021 due to a tweet in which he praised a book by the controversial US journalist Andy Ngo titled Unmasked: Inside Antifa’s Radical Plan To Destroy Democracy.

In the since-deleted post, Marshall said the book was “important” and hailed Ngo as a “brave man”. After taking an initial break from Mumford & Sons following the criticism, Marshall officially quit the band in June 2021.

This summer saw Mumford & Sons appear at numerous festivals, including Victorious Festival, Sziget and Lollapalooza Berlin. They’ll return to Austin City Limits for a second set this Sunday (October 15).